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India's E-Commerce Surge: A USD 250 Billion Frontier by 2030

India's e-commerce market is expected to grow to USD 250 billion by 2030, driven by Gen Z shoppers, quick commerce expansion, and AI. The report highlights the influence of content creators and predicts new consumer behaviors, shaping a transformative economic landscape focused on digital-led discovery and hyper-personalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:32 IST
India's E-Commerce Surge: A USD 250 Billion Frontier by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

The e-commerce landscape in India is on the brink of a dramatic transformation, with projections indicating a near tripling to USD 250 billion by 2030. This leap, reported by Google and Deloitte, will be powered by Gen Z's shopping preferences, advancements in quick commerce, and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence.

Gen Z, comprising a commanding 220-million-strong cohort, is anticipated to make up 45% of total online expenditure, steering the market towards innovations in digital shopping experiences and hyper-personalization. Quick commerce, now expanding beyond urban centers, is projected to become a USD 50-billion giant, with insights pointing to substantial growth in non-food segments like beauty and electronics.

Content creators are set to reshape retail spending, potentially influencing 30% of purchases by 2030. Live commerce is expected to burgeon into an USD 8-billion industry, underscoring a major shift in consumer behavior towards immersive and storytelling-driven shopping experiences. This evolution marks a pivotal moment for India's digital economy, moving towards 'algorithmic intimacy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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