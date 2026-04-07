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Massive Raids Unearth Rs 36.92 Crore in Illicit Assets Across Karnataka

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police executed coordinated searches at over 35 locations in Karnataka, uncovering disproportionate assets worth Rs 36.92 crore linked to eight government officials. These raids spanned multiple districts and revealed extensive movable and immovable properties. The officials held assets significantly exceeding their known income sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:28 IST
Massive Raids Unearth Rs 36.92 Crore in Illicit Assets Across Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police embarked on a widespread operation, conducting synchronized searches at over 35 places across the state. The raids targeted disproportionate assets cases involving eight government officials stationed in different districts.

According to an official statement, significant properties were discovered in various locations including Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, and more. The searches exposed assets valued around Rs 36.92 crore, comprising Rs 21.71 crore in immovable assets and Rs 15.21 crore in movable ones.

In notable cases, officials like retired Accounts Assistant Susheelamma H G and Assistant Engineer G K Revan Kumar were found with assets substantially exceeding their legitimate income sources. This enforcement operation highlights ongoing challenges in curbing corruption within the governmental framework.

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