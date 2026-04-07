China's Veto Blocks UN Resolution on Strait of Hormuz Shipping Protection
In a recent U.N. Security Council vote, China vetoed a resolution proposed by Bahrain to enhance coordination among states to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite receiving 11 favorable votes, the resolution's adoption was thwarted by the opposition of a permanent Council member.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:27 IST
China exercised its veto power in the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, blocking a Bahraini resolution aimed at improving international coordination to safeguard commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Security Council's decision saw 11 members voting in favor of the resolution, but it failed to pass due to China's opposition and a negative vote from a permanent member. Additionally, two members voted against it while two abstained.
Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani later addressed the Council, acknowledging the resolution's rejection which stemmed from China's decisive veto.
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