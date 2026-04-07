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MetalMandi's Meteoric Rise: Attero's Ambitious Five-Year Plan

Attero's online metal scrap trading platform, MetalMandi, anticipates a five-fold growth in business, aiming for a Rs 10,000 crore turnover in five years. With over 1.1 lakh registered users and strong activity in key industrial hubs, MetalMandi plans to significantly increase scrap collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:06 IST
MetalMandi's Meteoric Rise: Attero's Ambitious Five-Year Plan
  • Country:
  • India

Attero, a leading e-waste recycling firm, is eyeing a significant expansion of its online metal scrap trading platform, MetalMandi. The company projects a remarkable five-fold growth, aiming to achieve a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore within the next five years, according to Nitin Gupta, Attero's Co-Founder and CEO.

MetalMandi currently boasts over 1.1 lakh registered users, with more than 50,000 logging in monthly and around 4,000 active daily participants. The platform's reach has expanded across 28 states and over 10,000 cities, contributing Rs 1,000 crore to Attero's Rs 1,500 crore revenue last fiscal year.

Gupta emphasized India's status as a net importer of critical metals and aims to increase MetalMandi's scrap collection from 2 lakh tonnes to five times this amount by leveraging the platform's strong traction in major industrial hubs like Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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