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Maharashtra's Road to Prosperity: CM Fadnavis Pushes for Actionable Growth Vision

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for concrete and effective implementation of the state's long-term vision to enhance its per capita income. During the Vision Management Governing Council meeting, he stressed achieving targets by 2030 and called for regional development and efficient resource utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:47 IST
Maharashtra's Road to Prosperity: CM Fadnavis Pushes for Actionable Growth Vision
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is setting its sights on becoming a leader in per capita income, as stated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a recent meeting of the Vision Management Governing Council. He highlighted the critical years from 2026 to 2030 for implementing the state's long-term development vision efficiently.

Fadnavis urged all departments to ensure measurable and time-bound targets are set and achieved, as he believes that without a strong strategy, the envisioned growth remains on paper. He emphasized addressing regional disparities, noting the potential for backward districts to emerge as growth centers.

Financial planning is key, with a focus on maximizing existing resources and funding opportunities, such as public-private partnerships and international funding bodies. Fadnavis also called for regular policy evaluations and urged full coordination between departments to bring the 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' vision to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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