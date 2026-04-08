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India's Steel Industry: A Forged Path to Growth

India's steel industry sees growth with domestic consumption up by 7-8% and crude output rising by over 10.7%. Exports boosted by 35.9% while imports fell by 31.7%. Despite fluctuating material costs and energy challenges, investments in capacity and technology persist, forecasting continued expansion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:48 IST
India's Steel Industry: A Forged Path to Growth
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India's steel industry has reported significant growth, with domestic consumption increasing by 7-8% to 164 million tonnes due to rising activity in infrastructure, construction, railways, and manufacturing sectors. The crude steel output rose over 10.7% to approximately 168.4 million tonnes in the fiscal year, signaling continued industrial momentum, according to the Ministry of Steel.

Exports surged by 35.9% to over 6 million tonnes, while imports sharply declined by 31.7%. The industry invested heavily to expand production capacity. With India's steel capacity projected to grow from 220 million tonnes in 2025-26 to 300 million tonnes by 2030, major steelmakers like SAIL, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel are advancing technology and production capabilities.

Despite these gains, fluctuating raw material costs, particularly coking coal, and increased logistics expenses due to geopolitical tensions affected profitability. The government has intervened to stabilize resources, yet challenges in energy security and global market volatility remain. The industry is set to forge ahead, bolstered by green steel technology and infrastructure investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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