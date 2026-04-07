Airlines Catch a Break: 25% Reduction in Airport Charges
The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has announced a 25% reduction in landing and parking charges at major airports applicable to all domestic flights for three months. This decision follows a government directive in response to the West Asia crisis and comes into effect immediately.
- Country:
- India
The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has provided significant relief to airlines by announcing a 25% reduction in landing and parking charges at major airports. This reduction, aimed at easing the financial burden on carriers, will be applied to all domestic flights for a period of three months and takes immediate effect.
This move comes after the government's directive to counteract challenges posed by the ongoing West Asia crisis. By cutting these operational costs, AERA hopes to provide a temporary respite to the struggling aviation sector.
'Landing and parking charges, which are part of the aeronautical tariff at major airports, will see a 25% cut from the prevailing rates,' AERA confirmed in an official statement. The authority emphasized that this decision was reached after a thorough evaluation of circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Government Action Secures Pharma Supply Amid West Asia Crisis
Centre Reviews National Preparedness Amid West Asia Crisis: Assures Energy, Food Security and Supply Chain Stability
Bharat Steel 2026 Postponed Amid West Asia Crisis
Sebi grants one-time relief on validity of observation letters for public issues till Sept 30 amid West Asia crisis.
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi's Foreign Policy Amidst West Asia Crisis