Unmanned Vehicle Causes Incident with IndiGo Aircraft at Kolkata Airport

An incident at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport involving an unmanned third-party vehicle resulted in a parked IndiGo aircraft being hit on Tuesday.

The airline announced that the aircraft has been grounded pending a thorough inspection and necessary maintenance checks. The incident involved a vehicle on the airport's apron area striking the plane.

IndiGo's spokesperson confirmed the airline arranged another aircraft to operate the scheduled 6E 6663 flight from Kolkata to Guwahati. Fortunately, no injuries were reported following the occurrence.