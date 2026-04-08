Unmanned Vehicle Causes Incident with IndiGo Aircraft at Kolkata Airport
An unmanned vehicle struck a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, leading to the plane's grounding for inspection. The incident occurred on April 7, 2026. IndiGo swiftly arranged an alternate aircraft for the scheduled flight to Guwahati. No injuries were reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 01:04 IST
- Country:
- India
An incident at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport involving an unmanned third-party vehicle resulted in a parked IndiGo aircraft being hit on Tuesday.
The airline announced that the aircraft has been grounded pending a thorough inspection and necessary maintenance checks. The incident involved a vehicle on the airport's apron area striking the plane.
IndiGo's spokesperson confirmed the airline arranged another aircraft to operate the scheduled 6E 6663 flight from Kolkata to Guwahati. Fortunately, no injuries were reported following the occurrence.