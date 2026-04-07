SRTMI ‘R&D Connect’ Brings 180+ Stakeholders Together to Accelerate Green Steel and Industrial Transformation

In a decisive push to transform India’s steel industry into a technology-driven and globally competitive powerhouse, the Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) convened a landmark national workshop—“SRTMI R&D Connect: From Ideas to Industrial Impact.”

The high-level event, inaugurated by Union Minister for Steel & Heavy Industries Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, brought together over 180 stakeholders spanning government, industry, academia, research institutions, and startups—signaling a new phase of collaborative, innovation-led growth in India’s steel ecosystem.

From Production to Innovation: A Strategic Shift in Steel Policy

India, currently among the world’s largest steel producers, is witnessing sustained domestic demand growth even as global markets face contraction. Against this backdrop, the workshop highlighted a critical transition—from volume-driven expansion to innovation-driven competitiveness, with a focus on:

Green steel and decarbonization

Circular economy and waste utilisation

Digitalisation of steel manufacturing

Indigenous technology development

Addressing the gathering, Shri Kumaraswamy emphasised that the sector must evolve beyond traditional manufacturing to embrace sustainable, low-carbon production models, aligning with India’s broader Viksit Bharat vision.

India Positioned to Lead Global Steel Innovation

Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Shri Sandeep Poundrik, noted that India’s continued growth in steel demand—contrasting with global slowdown—offers a unique opportunity to lead the next wave of industrial innovation globally.

He highlighted that strategic investments in R&D, technology adoption, and industry-academia collaboration will be key to ensuring long-term competitiveness, resilience, and sustainability of the sector.

A Rare Convergence of Industry, Academia, and Startups

The workshop stood out for its multi-stakeholder convergence, bringing together:

Industry leaders: SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW, SIMA, Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.

Premier academic institutions: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), IIT Indore, NIT Trichy, NIT Durgapur, ISM Dhanbad

Research bodies: CSIR-IMMT

Emerging startups driving innovation in materials, digitalisation, and sustainability

This integrated platform enabled direct alignment of research priorities with real-world industrial challenges, a key requirement for accelerating technology adoption in heavy industries.

Startup Innovation and Industry Problem Statements Drive Outcomes

A major highlight was the startup pitch session, where innovators presented cutting-edge solutions in:

Process optimisation and automation

Advanced materials and alloy development

Waste recycling and by-product utilisation

Digital and AI-driven manufacturing

Simultaneously, leading steel companies presented industry-defined problem statements, focusing on:

Resource efficiency

Cost reduction

Decarbonisation technologies

Green steel production

This dual approach ensured that innovation remains demand-driven and commercially viable, bridging the gap between laboratory research and industrial deployment.

Mission-Mode Approach to Commercialisation

SRTMI leadership outlined a clear roadmap to accelerate innovation through:

Pilot-scale validation of technologies

Faster technology transfer and industry adoption

Creation of a pipeline of deployable solutions

According to Shri M.R. Gupta, President, SRTMI, the focus is on delivering tangible industrial outcomes—improving productivity, lowering costs, and enhancing sustainability across the steel value chain.

Knowledge Exchange and Technical Excellence

The workshop featured technical sessions led by leading academicians and experts, covering:

Operational excellence in steel manufacturing

Circular economy models

Carbon reduction pathways

Advanced process technologies

A poster presentation session further showcased innovations from students, researchers, and startups, creating a dynamic knowledge exchange ecosystem.

Senior officials, including the Minister and Secretary, also interacted directly with innovators—reinforcing the government’s commitment to nurturing grassroots innovation and startup participation in core industries.

Strengthening India’s Industrial Innovation Ecosystem

The event marks a significant step in strengthening India’s R&D ecosystem in the steel sector by:

Institutionalising collaboration between stakeholders

Promoting indigenous technology development

Encouraging startup participation in heavy industry

Aligning research with national industrial priorities

It also reinforces SRTMI’s role as a central platform for innovation coordination and technology development in the steel sector.

Toward a Green and Globally Competitive Steel Industry

As India advances toward its infrastructure and manufacturing ambitions, the steel sector remains a cornerstone of economic growth. However, future competitiveness will increasingly depend on:

Low-carbon production technologies

Resource efficiency and recycling

Digital transformation

Innovation-led value addition

The SRTMI R&D Connect workshop signals that India is actively preparing for this transition—moving toward a sustainable, technology-driven, and globally benchmarked steel industry.

A Defining Moment for India’s Industrial Future

By bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and startups on a single platform, the initiative has laid the groundwork for accelerated innovation, stronger partnerships, and faster commercialisation of technologies.

As India seeks to position itself as a global manufacturing hub, such initiatives will be crucial in ensuring that the country not only produces steel—but leads the world in how steel is innovated, produced, and sustained in the decades ahead.