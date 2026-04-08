Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot: A New Beacon for Defence Manufacturing

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over 75 hectares in the Chitrakoot node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor to Bharat Electronics Limited. This initiative aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a pivotal player in defence manufacturing, enhancing the economic landscape of the Bundelkhand region.

Chitrakoot is strategically essential due to its central location in India, offering excellent logistics and emerging as a major hub for defence production. Bharat Electronics Limited is set to establish an advanced manufacturing unit for radar and air defence systems, with a significant investment of Rs 562.5 crore.

This project promises to create over 300 direct jobs and numerous indirect employment opportunities, fostering local youth employment and reducing regional migration. The initiative supports Atmanirbhar Bharat by enhancing indigenous defence production, developing a robust industrial ecosystem, and promoting technological innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)