Allegations of Demographic Shift: BJP's Nitin Nabin Targets Mamata Banerjee's Government
BJP chief Nitin Nabin accused Mamata Banerjee's government of altering West Bengal's demographics by giving land to infiltrators. Speaking at a rally, he promised to rectify these changes if BJP comes to power. Nabin criticized the TMC for its alleged appeasement politics, resulting in an exodus of Bengal residents.
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On Wednesday, BJP chief Nitin Nabin made serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee-led government during an election rally in Alipurduar, North Bengal. He accused the administration of redistributing land, which belongs to the people of West Bengal, to infiltrators, thereby altering the state's demographic fabric.
Nabin insisted that a BJP 'double-engine' government would address these demographic shifts and remove Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state. He criticized the current TMC governance, claiming it has disrupted the land rights of locals and disfigured the state's cultural identity.
According to Nabin, the state's history of leadership in various fields, from industry to culture, is now overshadowed by alleged appeasement politics. He underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special regard for West Bengal, emphasizing the need for developmental progress that is currently regressing due to the TMC's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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