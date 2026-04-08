Left Menu

Allegations of Demographic Shift: BJP's Nitin Nabin Targets Mamata Banerjee's Government

BJP chief Nitin Nabin accused Mamata Banerjee's government of altering West Bengal's demographics by giving land to infiltrators. Speaking at a rally, he promised to rectify these changes if BJP comes to power. Nabin criticized the TMC for its alleged appeasement politics, resulting in an exodus of Bengal residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alipurduar | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:43 IST
Allegations of Demographic Shift: BJP's Nitin Nabin Targets Mamata Banerjee's Government
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, BJP chief Nitin Nabin made serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee-led government during an election rally in Alipurduar, North Bengal. He accused the administration of redistributing land, which belongs to the people of West Bengal, to infiltrators, thereby altering the state's demographic fabric.

Nabin insisted that a BJP 'double-engine' government would address these demographic shifts and remove Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state. He criticized the current TMC governance, claiming it has disrupted the land rights of locals and disfigured the state's cultural identity.

According to Nabin, the state's history of leadership in various fields, from industry to culture, is now overshadowed by alleged appeasement politics. He underlined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special regard for West Bengal, emphasizing the need for developmental progress that is currently regressing due to the TMC's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Battery Industry Powers Forward into 2026 with CIBF Showcase

China's Battery Industry Powers Forward into 2026 with CIBF Showcase

 China
2
Sports Events in Doha Postponed Due to Gulf Conflict

Sports Events in Doha Postponed Due to Gulf Conflict

 Global
3
Exodus Over Exhaustion: The Migrant Departure Crisis

Exodus Over Exhaustion: The Migrant Departure Crisis

 India
4
Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politics

Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politic...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026