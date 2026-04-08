Vijay's Fiery Rally Rattles DMK Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

TVK leader Vijay launched a sharp critique against the ruling DMK during a campaign event in Tirunelveli, claiming Chief Minister M K Stalin's limited authority has protected his rally. He suggested the DMK would have blocked his efforts under different circumstances.

Vijay further declared that the DMK has massively influenced the Tamil Nadu Congress through financial incentives, while asserting the 'real Congress' supports TVK. He characterized the ruling coalition as driven by opportunism and financial misconduct, rather than shared beliefs, and doubted its internal unity.

The party chief alleged a covert alliance between the DMK and BJP focused on his political suppression. Emphasizing a new political direction, Vijay appealed to voters to choose his party over what he described as a corrupt administration in the impending elections.