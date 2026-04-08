Left Menu

Vijay's Fiery Rally Rattles DMK Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

During a campaign rally in Tirunelveli, TVK leader Vijay criticized the DMK, alleging that Chief Minister M K Stalin lacks authority and accusing the DMK of impropriety and opportunism. He positioned his party as a fresh alternative in politics, pointing out the administration's pitfalls and urging citizens to vote differently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:43 IST
Vijay's Fiery Rally Rattles DMK Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

TVK leader Vijay launched a sharp critique against the ruling DMK during a campaign event in Tirunelveli, claiming Chief Minister M K Stalin's limited authority has protected his rally. He suggested the DMK would have blocked his efforts under different circumstances.

Vijay further declared that the DMK has massively influenced the Tamil Nadu Congress through financial incentives, while asserting the 'real Congress' supports TVK. He characterized the ruling coalition as driven by opportunism and financial misconduct, rather than shared beliefs, and doubted its internal unity.

The party chief alleged a covert alliance between the DMK and BJP focused on his political suppression. Emphasizing a new political direction, Vijay appealed to voters to choose his party over what he described as a corrupt administration in the impending elections.

TRENDING

1
Ireland Fuel Protesters Halt Cities, Demand More Government Aid

Ireland Fuel Protesters Halt Cities, Demand More Government Aid

 Global
2
Vietnamese Giant Vingroup's $6.5 Billion Bet on Maharashtra's Future

Vietnamese Giant Vingroup's $6.5 Billion Bet on Maharashtra's Future

 India
3
Census Clarification: Athawale Advocates for Neo-Buddhists in Maharashtra

Census Clarification: Athawale Advocates for Neo-Buddhists in Maharashtra

 India
4

RBI Removes Investment Fluctuation Reserve to Boost Bank Capitals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026