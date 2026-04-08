Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty
Stable interest rates and strong end-user demand are expected to sustain sales momentum in the real estate sector, as per CREDAI and NAREDCO. The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged is seen as beneficial, despite potential pressure from input costs due to global geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- India
The real estate sector is set to maintain its sales momentum with stable interest rates and robust end-user demand, according to CREDAI and NAREDCO. The organizations praised the Reserve Bank of India for keeping the repo rate steady, highlighting the long-term growth prospects despite looming input cost pressures arising from geopolitical tensions.
On Wednesday, the RBI decided to hold its key policy rate, taking a cautious approach amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This situation has raised concerns about disruptions in energy supplies, inflation, and overall economic growth, demanding a careful policy stance from the central bank.
CREDAI President Shekhar Patel and NAREDCO Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani expressed optimism about the real estate market's resilience. They cited stable interest rates and consumer confidence as critical factors supporting consistent demand, particularly in mid and premium housing segments. Despite short-term global uncertainties, the sector's outlook remains promising.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Maintains Repo Rate: A Strategic Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties
Rupee Strengthens Amid Global Ceasefire and RBI's Steady Policy
RBI's New Framework Set to Reshape Non-Bank Lending Landscape
RBI Steps Up: Tackling Rupee Volatility
RBI Forecasts 6.9% GDP Growth Amidst Global Uncertainties