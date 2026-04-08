Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

The real estate sector is set to maintain its sales momentum with stable interest rates and robust end-user demand, according to CREDAI and NAREDCO. The organizations praised the Reserve Bank of India for keeping the repo rate steady, highlighting the long-term growth prospects despite looming input cost pressures arising from geopolitical tensions.

On Wednesday, the RBI decided to hold its key policy rate, taking a cautious approach amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This situation has raised concerns about disruptions in energy supplies, inflation, and overall economic growth, demanding a careful policy stance from the central bank.

CREDAI President Shekhar Patel and NAREDCO Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani expressed optimism about the real estate market's resilience. They cited stable interest rates and consumer confidence as critical factors supporting consistent demand, particularly in mid and premium housing segments. Despite short-term global uncertainties, the sector's outlook remains promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)