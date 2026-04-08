Oil Marketing Stocks Surge as Crude Prices Plunge After Ceasefire
Shares of oil marketing companies surged with a sharp decline in Brent crude prices following a US-Iran ceasefire. HPCL shares rose nearly 10%, BPCL up by 7.44%, and Indian Oil Corporation climbed 6.62%. Paint manufacturers also saw gains as the stock market rallied significantly.
- Country:
- India
Shares of oil marketing companies surged on Wednesday, driven by a sharp decline in crude oil prices after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. HPCL shares rocketed nearly 10%, closing at Rs 364.30 on the BSE.
The significant drop in Brent crude, the global benchmark, noted a 15.16% decrease, falling to USD 92.54 per barrel. This surge in share prices of oil marketing giants like HPCL, BPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation reflects the relief brought by lower crude prices, beneficial for refining and marketing margins.
The overall stock market responded positively, with the BSE Sensex jumping 2,946.32 points and the NSE Nifty soaring 873.70 points. Paint manufacturers also experienced gains, with companies like Shalimar Paints and Asian Paints witnessing significant stock increases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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