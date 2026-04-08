Left Menu

Oil Marketing Stocks Surge as Crude Prices Plunge After Ceasefire

Shares of oil marketing companies surged with a sharp decline in Brent crude prices following a US-Iran ceasefire. HPCL shares rose nearly 10%, BPCL up by 7.44%, and Indian Oil Corporation climbed 6.62%. Paint manufacturers also saw gains as the stock market rallied significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:53 IST
Oil Marketing Stocks Surge as Crude Prices Plunge After Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of oil marketing companies surged on Wednesday, driven by a sharp decline in crude oil prices after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. HPCL shares rocketed nearly 10%, closing at Rs 364.30 on the BSE.

The significant drop in Brent crude, the global benchmark, noted a 15.16% decrease, falling to USD 92.54 per barrel. This surge in share prices of oil marketing giants like HPCL, BPCL, and Indian Oil Corporation reflects the relief brought by lower crude prices, beneficial for refining and marketing margins.

The overall stock market responded positively, with the BSE Sensex jumping 2,946.32 points and the NSE Nifty soaring 873.70 points. Paint manufacturers also experienced gains, with companies like Shalimar Paints and Asian Paints witnessing significant stock increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Military Prepared for Resurgence Amidst Iran Tensions

U.S. Military Prepared for Resurgence Amidst Iran Tensions

 Global
2
Maharashtra Government Revamps Construction Sector Policies

Maharashtra Government Revamps Construction Sector Policies

 India
3
BJP Urges Action Against Congress President for Alleged Inflammatory Remarks

BJP Urges Action Against Congress President for Alleged Inflammatory Remarks

 India
4
Ceasefire Sends Energy Stocks Sliding as Oil Prices Drop

Ceasefire Sends Energy Stocks Sliding as Oil Prices Drop

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026