Hyderabad Hosts Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow
The Destination Tripura – Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow in Hyderabad highlighted investment opportunities in Tripura. Focusing on infrastructure, policy initiatives, and ease of doing business, the event saw 50 MoUs worth ₹2500 crores. Officials urged stakeholders to explore partnership opportunities in diverse sectors as Tripura positions itself for industrial growth.
- Country:
- India
The Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, organized the Destination Tripura – Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow in Hyderabad on April 7, 2026. This event served as a strategic initiative to engage potential investors and stakeholders by showcasing Tripura's expanding industrial landscape and opportunities.
The Roadshow provided insights into the state's infrastructure, policy initiatives, and various sector-specific investment possibilities, emphasizing the ease of doing business. Secretary Kiran Gitte emphasized Tripura's commitment to fostering an industry-led growth environment supported by policy reforms and enhanced connectivity.
Director Deepak Kumar highlighted key sectors ripe for investment, including IT, healthcare, agriculture, and renewable energy. With 50 MoUs signed and substantial investments pledged, the Roadshow bolstered Tripura's industrial profile ahead of the Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026 in Agartala.
ALSO READ
Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad
Cong's Pawan Khera dared Assam Police to arrest him after making allegations against my wife, but fled to Hyderabad: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Aerobridge Incident at Hyderabad Airport: A Disastrous Fall
Aerobridge Mishap: Safety Concerns at Hyderabad Airport
High-Profile Drug Bust: EAGLE Force's Crackdown in Hyderabad