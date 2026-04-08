Hyderabad Hosts Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow

The Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, organized the Destination Tripura – Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow in Hyderabad on April 7, 2026. This event served as a strategic initiative to engage potential investors and stakeholders by showcasing Tripura's expanding industrial landscape and opportunities.

The Roadshow provided insights into the state's infrastructure, policy initiatives, and various sector-specific investment possibilities, emphasizing the ease of doing business. Secretary Kiran Gitte emphasized Tripura's commitment to fostering an industry-led growth environment supported by policy reforms and enhanced connectivity.

Director Deepak Kumar highlighted key sectors ripe for investment, including IT, healthcare, agriculture, and renewable energy. With 50 MoUs signed and substantial investments pledged, the Roadshow bolstered Tripura's industrial profile ahead of the Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026 in Agartala.