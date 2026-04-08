Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad
Kwasi Obiri-Danso, the High Commissioner of Ghana, met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad, seeking collaboration in education, science, and technology, among other sectors. Reddy showed enthusiasm toward the proposed cooperation. This visit marks Obiri-Danso's first to Hyderabad since taking office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
During a significant diplomatic meeting in Hyderabad, Ghana's High Commissioner Kwasi Obiri-Danso urged Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to consider potential collaborations in key sectors including education, science, and technology.
According to a press release, Chief Minister Reddy welcomed these suggestions, showing a positive stance towards the proposed partnerships.
This meeting also served as Obiri-Danso's inaugural visit to Hyderabad since he began his role as High Commissioner. His proposal is seen as a step to strengthen ties between Ghana and Telangana further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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