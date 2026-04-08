Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad

During a significant diplomatic meeting in Hyderabad, Ghana's High Commissioner Kwasi Obiri-Danso urged Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to consider potential collaborations in key sectors including education, science, and technology.

According to a press release, Chief Minister Reddy welcomed these suggestions, showing a positive stance towards the proposed partnerships.

This meeting also served as Obiri-Danso's inaugural visit to Hyderabad since he began his role as High Commissioner. His proposal is seen as a step to strengthen ties between Ghana and Telangana further.

(With inputs from agencies.)