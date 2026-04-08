Left Menu

Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad

Kwasi Obiri-Danso, the High Commissioner of Ghana, met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad, seeking collaboration in education, science, and technology, among other sectors. Reddy showed enthusiasm toward the proposed cooperation. This visit marks Obiri-Danso's first to Hyderabad since taking office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:00 IST
Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant diplomatic meeting in Hyderabad, Ghana's High Commissioner Kwasi Obiri-Danso urged Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to consider potential collaborations in key sectors including education, science, and technology.

According to a press release, Chief Minister Reddy welcomed these suggestions, showing a positive stance towards the proposed partnerships.

This meeting also served as Obiri-Danso's inaugural visit to Hyderabad since he began his role as High Commissioner. His proposal is seen as a step to strengthen ties between Ghana and Telangana further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denial of Cyber Collaboration: Russia Rebuts Ukrainian Allegations

Denial of Cyber Collaboration: Russia Rebuts Ukrainian Allegations

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Fertilizer Industry Fights Against Return of Inspector Regulation

Maharashtra's Fertilizer Industry Fights Against Return of Inspector Regulat...

 India
3
Diplomatic Dialogues: Merz Connects with Trump

Diplomatic Dialogues: Merz Connects with Trump

 Germany
4
M K Stalin is certain to become CM again, says Udhayanidhi during campaign in Villivakkam.

M K Stalin is certain to become CM again, says Udhayanidhi during campaign i...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026