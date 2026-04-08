Bosch Consolidates Mobility Arsenal with Complete Acquisition of Chassis Systems Unit

Bosch Limited has announced plans to take full ownership of Bosch Chassis Systems India, aiming to enhance its comprehensive mobility portfolio. The acquisition will facilitate Bosch in better addressing the evolving automotive sector demands.

The move includes a cash deal and the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis, pending approval from Bosch Limited shareholders. The transaction will strengthen Bosch's capabilities in automotive safety, particularly in safety and braking domains.

Upon completion, Bosch Chassis Systems India will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under Bosch Limited's governance, yet maintain its entity independence. Bosch aims to evolve the Indian mobility landscape with integrated platform solutions by 2030 and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)