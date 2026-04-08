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Bosch Consolidates Mobility Arsenal with Complete Acquisition of Chassis Systems Unit

Bosch Limited is acquiring full ownership of Bosch Chassis Systems India, enhancing its mobility solutions portfolio. The acquisition aims to strengthen Bosch’s position in automotive safety systems and invest in crucial areas like safety and braking. The transaction awaits shareholder approval and reflects Bosch's commitment to growth through diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:29 IST
Bosch Consolidates Mobility Arsenal with Complete Acquisition of Chassis Systems Unit
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Bosch Limited has announced plans to take full ownership of Bosch Chassis Systems India, aiming to enhance its comprehensive mobility portfolio. The acquisition will facilitate Bosch in better addressing the evolving automotive sector demands.

The move includes a cash deal and the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis, pending approval from Bosch Limited shareholders. The transaction will strengthen Bosch's capabilities in automotive safety, particularly in safety and braking domains.

Upon completion, Bosch Chassis Systems India will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under Bosch Limited's governance, yet maintain its entity independence. Bosch aims to evolve the Indian mobility landscape with integrated platform solutions by 2030 and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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