India Rejects China's Fictitious Name Game: A Territorial Tension
India emphatically opposes China's move to bestow nonexistent names on Indian territory, warning such actions could impede normalisation of bilateral relations. New Delhi's response follows China's establishment of a new county in contested Aksai Chin. India maintains these areas, including Arunachal Pradesh, are integral to its sovereignty.
- Country:
- India
India on Sunday took a firm stance against China's approach of assigning 'fictitious names' to Indian territory, stating such acts create 'baseless narratives' that cannot change the 'undeniable reality' or aid in normalising ties between the nations.
The strong words from New Delhi came in response to Beijing setting up a third new administrative county in Aksai Chin, a region claimed by India. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that China's actions are 'mischievous attempts' to falsely claim Indian land.
The recent creation of Cenling county by China, situated strategically near the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan areas, was singled out as a matter of concern. India has consistently protested against China's assertions over areas like Arunachal Pradesh, which China labels as Zangnan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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