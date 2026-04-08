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Maharashtra Farmers Rejoice as Maize Procurement Deadline Extended

Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, announced an extension for maize procurement from pre-registered farmers until April 30 for the Kharif 2025-26 season, alleviating farmers' concerns. The decision comes after a request to the Centre, ensuring quality compliance and timely distribution to prevent recycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:17 IST
Maharashtra Farmers Rejoice as Maize Procurement Deadline Extended
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced a lifeline for maize farmers on Wednesday as the central government prolonged the procurement deadline to April 30 for the Kharif 2025-26 season.

This move offers significant relief to farmers who register for selling maize at MSP rates, particularly after challenges faced due to prior deadline constraints.

The government's decision hinges upon quality checks and ensuring the produce aligns with human consumption standards while mandating its timely distribution ahead of the forthcoming procurement cycle, aiming to deter recycling practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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