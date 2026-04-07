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Hooda Challenges MSP Policies in Haryana's Mandis

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticizes the BJP government for imposing new conditions instead of procuring crops at MSP. He plans to tour mandis across the state to understand the challenges faced by farmers. Hooda emphasizes the need for streamlined processes and compensation for crop damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:00 IST
Hooda Challenges MSP Policies in Haryana's Mandis
Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda lashed out at the state's BJP government on Tuesday for imposing cumbersome conditions on farmers, rather than purchasing their crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Addressing the press in Bhiwani, Hooda highlighted the bureaucratic hurdles farmers face, which include portal registrations, gate passes, and numerous verifications.

Hooda, currently the Leader of Opposition, warned that unfair policies and unseasonal rains are heavily impacting farmers. He called for immediate action, urging a special crop damage assessment, known as Girdawari, and compensation for affected farmers. As part of his campaign, Hooda plans to tour grain markets across the state to better understand farmers' concerns.

During a visit to the Sampla grain market, Hooda instructed local officials to address farmers' grievances and insisted that the government streamline procurement processes. He accused the BJP administration of encouraging farmers to sell crops at prices below the MSP by complicating the official procedures.

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