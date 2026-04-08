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Investors Swoop in on Delhivery Stake as Nexus Parters Exits

A group of investors, including BNP Paribas and SBI Mutual Fund, purchased a 1.6% stake in Indian logistics firm Delhivery for Rs 530 crore from Nexus Venture Partners. The transaction, executed through open market deals, saw the shares priced at Rs 442 each on the National Stock Exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:26 IST
Investors Swoop in on Delhivery Stake as Nexus Parters Exits
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On Wednesday, investors seized the opportunity to acquire a 1.6% stake in the Indian logistics company Delhivery. This action marked the exit of US-based Nexus Venture Partners, which sold its stake for Rs 530 crore.

The purchase, executed through open market transactions on the National Stock Exchange, involved significant players like Paris-based BNP Paribas, SBI Mutual Fund, and others. Aggregated, these investors bought 1.20 crore equity shares at an average rate of Rs 442 each.

Nexus Venture Partners is no stranger to selling shares in Delhivery, having divested stakes on several past occasions. Following this deal, Delhivery's shares increased by 3.57%, closing at Rs 457.80 on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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