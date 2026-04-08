Aid Cuts: A Crisis in Development and Defense Priorities

Global aid is facing a significant crisis, as wealthy countries cut development funding in favor of defense. This shift in priorities is set to severely impact the least developed states, with reductions strongly felt in sub-Saharan Africa.

The European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad) has revealed that aid levels will drop to pandemic-era lows, contrasting sharply with the surge in defense spending, which hit $1.4 trillion across NATO members in 2025.

The upcoming meetings of the World Bank and IMF are set to address this imbalance, focusing on multilateral efforts to bridge the widening gap in global aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)