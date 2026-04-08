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Aid Cuts: A Crisis in Development and Defense Priorities

Wealthy nations are reducing development aid by record amounts in 2025, impacting the least developed countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. This trend contrasts with rising defense spending. Eurodad highlights the need for multilateral solutions as global institutions prepare for World Bank and IMF meetings to address aid shortfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:16 IST
Aid Cuts: A Crisis in Development and Defense Priorities
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Global aid is facing a significant crisis, as wealthy countries cut development funding in favor of defense. This shift in priorities is set to severely impact the least developed states, with reductions strongly felt in sub-Saharan Africa.

The European Network on Debt and Development (Eurodad) has revealed that aid levels will drop to pandemic-era lows, contrasting sharply with the surge in defense spending, which hit $1.4 trillion across NATO members in 2025.

The upcoming meetings of the World Bank and IMF are set to address this imbalance, focusing on multilateral efforts to bridge the widening gap in global aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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