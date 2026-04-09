The Fall of the 'Ketamine Queen': A Drug Trail's Fatal Consequence

Jayvee Sangha, notorious as the 'Ketamine Queen,' received a 15-year sentence for her involvement in the overdose death of beloved 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Sangha, who operated an illicit drug house in Los Angeles, confessed her role in distributing the potent anesthetic ketamine, which proved fatal for Perry in 2023.

Sangha faced potentially 65 years behind bars, but U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Garnett imposed a decisive 15-year term. This sentence is harsher than those of her four co-defendants, emphasizing Sangha's primary culpability in the drug chain. The court heard how Sangha ran a narcotics ring, selling ketamine that reached Perry through middlemen.

Perry, 54, was found dead at home, his autopsy pointing to a ketamine overdose as the cause. Despite attempts at sobriety, Perry's battle with substance abuse featured in his memoir and continued with ketamine treatments. He turned to illicit sources when legitimate providers declined increased doses, leading to his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)