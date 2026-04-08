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India Shields Economy Amidst West Asia Turmoil

India's ministerial group, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reviews national preparedness against West Asia's situation. Key figures from finance, agriculture, and other sectors participated. They ensured continued LPG, fuel, and essential commodity supply. Industrial LPG demands are prioritized to key sectors, reinforcing India's energy security and supply stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:28 IST
India Shields Economy Amidst West Asia Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the complexities emerging in West Asia, a high-level ministerial group led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened on Wednesday to evaluate India's state of readiness. This Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) is tasked with overseeing developments in the region.

The meeting included noteworthy participation from key ministers, such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and others who play crucial roles in various pivotal sectors. During the gathering, the defence minister underscored the importance of sustained preparedness and resilience in managing potential crises.

With a global ceasefire around the corner, the Indian government is committed to maintaining the flow of essential goods, bolstering its energy security through efficient LPG vessel transits, and prioritizing industrial demands to strategic sectors to mitigate any supply chain disruptions. This coordinated approach underscores India's proactive measures amidst a global crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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