Morocco’s Creative Economy Surges as $43 Billion Sector Gains Global Attention, IFC Report Finds

Morocco’s creative and cultural industries (CCIs) are emerging as a powerful engine of economic growth, job creation, and social inclusion, according to a major new assessment launched by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco.

The report signals a turning point for a sector long viewed as peripheral but now proving to be a high-impact contributor to national development, with strong growth momentum and untapped investment potential.

A Fast-Growing Sector Rivaling Traditional Industries

The study reveals that Morocco’s CCIs contributed 2.4% of GDP in 2022, placing them on par with traditionally dominant sectors such as extractives and logistics.

In 2023, the sector:

Generated approximately 43 billion Moroccan dirhams (MAD) in revenue

Recorded an 18% year-on-year growth

Supported more than 116,000 jobs, surpassing employment in healthcare and financial services

This performance highlights a structural shift in Morocco’s economy, with creative industries transitioning from niche activities to mainstream economic drivers.

A Key Driver of Inclusion and Youth Employment

Beyond economic output, the sector is playing a vital role in inclusive growth:

Women account for 34% of jobs in CCIs

The industry serves as a major entry point for young professionals and entrepreneurs

Stakeholders say this positions CCIs as a critical tool for addressing unemployment and fostering a more diverse, innovation-driven workforce.

High-Growth Subsector Opportunities

The report identifies several creative subsectors experiencing particularly strong expansion:

Fashion and design : Revenues up 46% in 2023

Events and performing arts : More than doubled in size

Heritage and cultural tourism : Growth of 31%

Creative arts and crafts: Increased by 18%

These areas are benefiting from rising domestic demand, tourism recovery, and increasing international exposure.

Financing Gap Remains a Major Barrier

Despite strong performance, the sector faces a critical constraint: limited access to finance.

CCIs received less than 0.5% of total business credit in 2021

Only 3% of creative businesses accessed external financing

The report attributes this gap to:

Perceived high risk by financial institutions

Lack of tailored financial products

Limited financial literacy and structuring among creative enterprises

This financing bottleneck is seen as the biggest obstacle preventing the sector from scaling further.

2030 FIFA World Cup: A Catalyst for Global Expansion

Morocco’s role as a co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup is identified as a major opportunity to accelerate growth.

The event is expected to:

Boost international visibility of Moroccan culture

Attract foreign investment and co-production in film and media

Drive demand in tourism, events, and creative services

Experts believe this could position Morocco as a regional creative hub bridging Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Policy and Investment Roadmap for Growth

To unlock the sector’s full potential, the report outlines key recommendations:

Develop a national CCI strategy

Establish creative hubs and incubator networks

Introduce IP-based financing mechanisms

Strengthen legal and governance frameworks

Build financial and business capacity among creative SMEs

IFC officials emphasise that better data, targeted policy, and private-sector engagement will be crucial to scaling the industry.

A Sector Ready for Strategic Investment

“Morocco’s creative and cultural industries are emerging as some of the country’s most dynamic engines of growth,” said IFC Regional Manager David Tinel, noting that the report provides a credible investment roadmap for both domestic and international stakeholders.

Local industry leaders echoed this sentiment, calling for bold policy action to elevate CCIs as a national priority and integrate them into long-term economic planning.

From Under-Recognised to Strategic Priority

The findings mark a shift in perception: from viewing creative industries as supplementary to recognising them as high-value, export-oriented sectors with strong employment multipliers.

With sustained policy support, improved access to finance, and global opportunities on the horizon, Morocco’s CCIs are poised to become a cornerstone of the country’s future economic model.