Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

Amid rising fuel costs caused by geopolitical tensions, Finnair and Norwegian Air have turned to fuel hedging as a key strategic maneuver. Finnair reported that 82% of its jet fuel expenses for the second quarter were hedged. Meanwhile, Norwegian Air has secured 42% of its volume at $679 per metric tonne for the same timeframe.

Compounding this, Finnair's long-term strategy includes a fuel hedging ratio that averages 69% for the period from April to December 2026. In contrast, Norwegian's current hedging spans 43% of expected consumption for the second half of 2026 and scales down to 22% for 2027.

Despite the challenges, the airlines saw passenger growth in March. Finnair transported 1.02 million passengers, marking a 10.8% increase from last year, while Norwegian logged a 6% rise with 1.68 million passengers. Nevertheless, economic pressures have affected Norwegian's stock price, which fell by 3%, alongside a 2.1% decline in Finnair's shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)