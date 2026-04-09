Left Menu

Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

Finnair and Norwegian Air have adopted fuel hedging strategies to manage soaring fuel costs spurred by Middle East conflicts. Finnair hedged 82% of its second-quarter fuel cost, while Norwegian locked in 42% for the same period. Both airlines reported increased March passenger numbers despite fluctuating share prices and regional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:43 IST
Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising fuel costs caused by geopolitical tensions, Finnair and Norwegian Air have turned to fuel hedging as a key strategic maneuver. Finnair reported that 82% of its jet fuel expenses for the second quarter were hedged. Meanwhile, Norwegian Air has secured 42% of its volume at $679 per metric tonne for the same timeframe.

Compounding this, Finnair's long-term strategy includes a fuel hedging ratio that averages 69% for the period from April to December 2026. In contrast, Norwegian's current hedging spans 43% of expected consumption for the second half of 2026 and scales down to 22% for 2027.

Despite the challenges, the airlines saw passenger growth in March. Finnair transported 1.02 million passengers, marking a 10.8% increase from last year, while Norwegian logged a 6% rise with 1.68 million passengers. Nevertheless, economic pressures have affected Norwegian's stock price, which fell by 3%, alongside a 2.1% decline in Finnair's shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCDRC Dismisses Airbag Defect Complaint Against Jaguar Land Rover

NCDRC Dismisses Airbag Defect Complaint Against Jaguar Land Rover

 India
2
Gianpiero Lambiase Makes Strategic Move to McLaren: A New Chapter in Formula One Engineering

Gianpiero Lambiase Makes Strategic Move to McLaren: A New Chapter in Formula...

 Global
3
Emerging Markets Brace Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Forecasts

Emerging Markets Brace Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Forecasts

 Global
4
Stock Market Tensions Rise Amid Mideast Ceasefire Uncertainty

Stock Market Tensions Rise Amid Mideast Ceasefire Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026