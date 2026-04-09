Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging
Finnair and Norwegian Air have adopted fuel hedging strategies to manage soaring fuel costs spurred by Middle East conflicts. Finnair hedged 82% of its second-quarter fuel cost, while Norwegian locked in 42% for the same period. Both airlines reported increased March passenger numbers despite fluctuating share prices and regional challenges.
Amid rising fuel costs caused by geopolitical tensions, Finnair and Norwegian Air have turned to fuel hedging as a key strategic maneuver. Finnair reported that 82% of its jet fuel expenses for the second quarter were hedged. Meanwhile, Norwegian Air has secured 42% of its volume at $679 per metric tonne for the same timeframe.
Compounding this, Finnair's long-term strategy includes a fuel hedging ratio that averages 69% for the period from April to December 2026. In contrast, Norwegian's current hedging spans 43% of expected consumption for the second half of 2026 and scales down to 22% for 2027.
Despite the challenges, the airlines saw passenger growth in March. Finnair transported 1.02 million passengers, marking a 10.8% increase from last year, while Norwegian logged a 6% rise with 1.68 million passengers. Nevertheless, economic pressures have affected Norwegian's stock price, which fell by 3%, alongside a 2.1% decline in Finnair's shares.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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