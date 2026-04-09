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India's Resilience: A Beacon of Strength Amid Global Turmoil

India has consistently strengthened and transformed through global crises, emerging as a resilient economy. Shaktikanta Das highlights India's strong economic performance, policy consistency, and infrastructure development as key factors. Despite global volatility, India's strategic autonomy and structural growth drivers position it as a stable anchor with promising prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:15 IST
India's Resilience: A Beacon of Strength Amid Global Turmoil
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India's proven resilience during global crises has not only seen it survive, but also emerge stronger and transformed, according to Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Speaking at the AIMA National Leadership Conclave, Das underscored India's robust growth amid worldwide instability.

Highlighting India's strong GDP growth and structural economic transformations, Das noted that India's macroeconomic stability, infrastructure-led development, and policy consistency underpin its resilience. Critical to economic stability is inflation control, which bolsters consumer spending power.

Das emphasized India's strategic autonomy and diversified partnerships that reduce dependency on any single country, positioning it as a stable anchor globally. He advised businesses to strengthen resilience and supply chains, ensuring continued robustness amid global turbulence.

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