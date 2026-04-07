Building Trust: J&K's Push for Modern Court Infrastructure
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prioritized modern court infrastructure to boost justice delivery and public trust in a high-level meeting. The focus remains on timely project execution in Jammu and Srinagar with NBCC, ensuring efficient and trustworthy judicial processes through well-coordinated development efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to modernize the judicial landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the importance of state-of-the-art court infrastructure in ensuring swift justice delivery and building public confidence in the legal system. Chairing a significant review meeting, Abdullah emphasized his administration's unwavering commitment to enhancing the structural and institutional framework of both divisions' judicial entities.
The meeting saw participation from key figures, including Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, alongside representatives of the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC). The Chief Minister called for prompt administrative clearances and stressed the need for adherence to strict timelines and quality standards in the project execution process designed to relocate the High Court from Janipur to a modern complex in Raika, Jammu.
The discussions also covered strategic plans for the redevelopment of the Lower Court Complex in Srinagar, ensuring comprehensive advancements in court facilities across the region. The NBCC, assigned to lead the construction efforts, laid out a detailed, phased approach to optimize resource use while maintaining a coordinated development trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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