DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has uncovered a significant international gold smuggling syndicate operating via Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The bust followed a coordinated operation that led to five arrests, as reported in an official statement. Authorities are now working to identify and dismantle the operation's masterminds.

Officers from the DRI's Bengaluru Zonal Unit acted on specific intelligence inputs by conducting surveillance at Terminal 2. This effort resulted in the interception of a network of foreign nationals and local operatives. The operation seized 3.356 kg of high-purity gold, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, ingeniously hidden in paste form inside capsule-shaped packets.

The smugglers exploited airport layovers for covert transfers and employed sophisticated techniques like coded exchanges in sensitive areas to bypass customs. Moreover, insider facilitators with authorized access played a crucial role, utilizing encrypted communication platforms to evade detection. Preliminary investigations suggest a broader cross-border network with Bangladeshi operatives working with domestic handlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)