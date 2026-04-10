Resilient India: ADB's Optimistic Growth Forecast Amid Global Challenges

The Asian Development Bank's latest report projects robust GDP growth for India at 6.9% this fiscal year, with expectations to reach 7.3% in the following year. This positive outlook is largely driven by strong domestic demand coupled with easing financing conditions and reduced US tariffs on Indian exports.

However, the report also highlights potential risks that could disrupt this growth trajectory. A prolonged conflict in the Middle East poses potential threats through increased energy prices, trade flow disruptions, and diminished remittance inflows, which could all negatively impact India's macroeconomic performance.

Inflation is anticipated to rise to 4.5% from 2.1% due to rebounding food prices and global oil price surges. While inflation may ease in the next fiscal year to 4%, risks associated with global economic changes and geopolitical tensions persist. Despite these challenges, the Indian economy is forecast to maintain resilience, supported by government reforms and anticipated international trade agreements.