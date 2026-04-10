Chinese Stocks Surge Amidst Waning Industrial Deflation

In a noteworthy development, Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks saw significant growth on Friday. The Shanghai benchmark index reached a three-week high, buoyed by rising domestic inflation, indicating a potential end to the persistent industrial deflation that has plagued the economy.

China's factory-gate prices rose for the first time in more than three years this March, partially due to the Middle East conflict increasing cost pressures on the world's second-largest economy. Analysts from Citi highlighted that these external factors have unexpectedly eased deflationary risks.

Zhaopeng Xing, a senior strategist at ANZ, suggested that reduced deflationary pressures might allow policymakers to focus on China's reform agenda. Nonetheless, the Middle East crisis remains a key factor influencing market conditions, as does the anticipation of China's first-quarter GDP and related economic indicators.