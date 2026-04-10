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Chinese Stocks Surge Amidst Waning Industrial Deflation

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks rose as China's factory-gate prices increased for the first time in over three years. This rise signals industrial deflation's end, influenced by the Middle East conflict, which may impact China's reform agenda. Market watchers anticipate upcoming economic indicators for further insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:26 IST
Chinese Stocks Surge Amidst Waning Industrial Deflation
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In a noteworthy development, Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks saw significant growth on Friday. The Shanghai benchmark index reached a three-week high, buoyed by rising domestic inflation, indicating a potential end to the persistent industrial deflation that has plagued the economy.

China's factory-gate prices rose for the first time in more than three years this March, partially due to the Middle East conflict increasing cost pressures on the world's second-largest economy. Analysts from Citi highlighted that these external factors have unexpectedly eased deflationary risks.

Zhaopeng Xing, a senior strategist at ANZ, suggested that reduced deflationary pressures might allow policymakers to focus on China's reform agenda. Nonetheless, the Middle East crisis remains a key factor influencing market conditions, as does the anticipation of China's first-quarter GDP and related economic indicators.

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