Tragedy Strikes: Truck Overruns Sleeping Workers in Rajasthan

In a tragic event in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a trailer truck overran laborers sleeping at a work site, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving four others injured, police reported.

The victims, identified as Priyanka (13), Maudi (14), died instantly in Nangli Nrivan village, while the third victim, Chhotki (22), succumbed to injuries at the hospital, stated head constable Kana Ram. Three of the injured are critically wounded and have been transferred to Jaipur for further medical attention, he added.

The bodies have been placed at a mortuary awaiting postmortem examination. The driver of the truck fled the scene, and the police have registered a case, continuing their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)