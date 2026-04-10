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Tragedy Strikes: Truck Overruns Sleeping Workers in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a tragic incident occurred when a trailer truck ran over laborers sleeping in a tent at a work site, killing three and injuring four. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the driver remains at large. The critically injured are being treated in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Truck Overruns Sleeping Workers in Rajasthan
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  • India

In a tragic event in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a trailer truck overran laborers sleeping at a work site, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving four others injured, police reported.

The victims, identified as Priyanka (13), Maudi (14), died instantly in Nangli Nrivan village, while the third victim, Chhotki (22), succumbed to injuries at the hospital, stated head constable Kana Ram. Three of the injured are critically wounded and have been transferred to Jaipur for further medical attention, he added.

The bodies have been placed at a mortuary awaiting postmortem examination. The driver of the truck fled the scene, and the police have registered a case, continuing their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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