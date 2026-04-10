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Political Alliance Collapses Amidst Controversial Video Leak

The recently formed alliance between Humayun Kabir's AJUP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM disbanded following a controversial video implying Kabir's dealings with the BJP. The break-up has triggered political drama in Bengal, with Kabir insisting on fighting elections independently and AIMIM emphasizing an independent political voice for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:43 IST
Political Alliance Collapses Amidst Controversial Video Leak
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The alliance between Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM shattered following a controversial video. The footage allegedly depicts Kabir discussing a secret multi-crore deal with the BJP, aiming to dislodge the TMC.

In response to the unfolding controversy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah refuted any BJP connection with Kabir. He likened the two political entities to the 'North Pole and the South Pole.' Despite the abrupt alliance collapse, Kabir remains resolute to pursue electoral battle alone.

Meanwhile, AIMIM announced its intention to contest the Bengal elections independently, underscoring the significance of an autonomous political voice for marginalized communities, particularly Muslims. The fallout has added layers to Bengal's intensifying political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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