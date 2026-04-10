Iranian Maritime Movements in the Strait of Hormuz Surge Amid Ceasefire
Recent ship tracking data reveals a significant movement of vessels linked to Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, despite a recently agreed two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington. Several tankers and dry bulk ships have left Iranian waters, signaling cautious activities amidst geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Recent ship tracking data indicates a surge in maritime activity involving vessels linked to Iran navigating through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
This comes amid a newly agreed two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington. Despite the truce, many other ships are withholding voyages, driven by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.
Over the past 24 hours, a crude supertanker, a bunkering tanker, and a smaller oil vessel have departed from Iranian waters, according to analyses from Kpler and Lloyd's List Intelligence. Additionally, four dry bulk ships, including one transporting iron ore to China, have also set sail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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