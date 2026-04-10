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Delhi's Weight-Loss Call Center Scam Unveiled

Delhi Police arrested 11 people, including two key figures, connected to a fraudulent call centre in Govindpuri. Operating under Herbitecture Healthcare, it scammed individuals nationwide via fake weight-loss product advertisements. The operation involved 30 employees, with key suspects Sandeep Chaudhary and Ashwini Kumar having past related experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:42 IST
Delhi's Weight-Loss Call Center Scam Unveiled
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The Delhi Police have apprehended 11 individuals, including two alleged leaders, following the unravelling of a fraudulent call centre in South Delhi's Govindpuri. The center, known as Herbitecture Healthcare, is accused of defrauding people nationwide by promoting fake weight-loss products through social media channels.

Authorities acted after a cyber fraud complaint amounting to Rs 13,200 was filed by a Gurugram resident on the NCRP portal, ultimately leading police to a mule bank account tied to the scam. During a Thursday raid, police uncovered over 30 employees actively working, alongside confiscating equipment and documentation used in the scheme.

The suspects tricked clients by initially delivering products to build trust, subsequently persuading victims to make additional payments based on misleading promises before severing communication. Two of the main accused, Sandeep Chaudhary and Ashwini Kumar alias Tushar, reportedly have prior experience in such fraudulent activities. The investigation remains ongoing, as confirmed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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