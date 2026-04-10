Global Aviation Turmoil: Surge in Jet Fuel Prices Forces Airlines to Adapt

The aviation industry is reeling as jet fuel prices soar amid geopolitical tensions. Airlines worldwide are scrambling to adjust fares and operational strategies to offset rising costs.

The price surge, driven by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, has elevated jet fuel prices from $85 to $150 per barrel, significantly impacting airlines' financial projections.

Carriers like Delta, Air France-KLM, and American Airlines are implementing various measures, such as fare increases and capacity reductions, to manage expenses, while others review full-year forecasts as uncertainty prevails.