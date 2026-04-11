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Clash of Faith and Politics: Kerala's Church vs. BJP

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the BJP of attempting to intimidate church leaders in Kerala for political gain, emphasizing that such tactics are ineffective in the state. Allegations involve BJP leader P C George criticizing bishops for perceived political biases, with broader concerns about FCRA amendments affecting religious institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:13 IST
Clash of Faith and Politics: Kerala's Church vs. BJP
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In a strong political statement, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to coerce church leaders in Kerala for political support. Chennithala argued that such tactics have no place in the state's political landscape, referring to comments made by BJP leader P C George.

George's remarks targeted certain bishops, critiquing their stance during the recent assembly elections. He alleged that the BJP's attempts to influence church leadership through intimidation would not succeed in the state's democratic framework. Chennithala emphasized that churches have the right to guide their followers without undue political pressure.

The controversy includes the proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) amendments, with some Christian communities viewing them as restrictive. The government, however, asserts the amendments aim for transparency. As Kerala's churches oppose the amendments, the tension highlights the ongoing clash between religious institutions and political forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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