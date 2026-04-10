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Ceasefire Breathes Optimism as Dollar Faces Biggest Weekly Drop

The U.S. dollar experienced its largest weekly drop since January as investors shifted from safe-haven assets following a fragile ceasefire in the Gulf. The euro and sterling currencies rose, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars also gained against the dollar. Market optimism prevails despite uncertainties surrounding the ceasefire's durability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:00 IST
Ceasefire Breathes Optimism as Dollar Faces Biggest Weekly Drop
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The dollar slipped on Friday, heading towards its most significant weekly decline since January, as investors moved away from safe-haven assets amid hopes that oil shipments might resume if a fragile ceasefire holds in the Gulf.

Earlier this month, the dollar surged in anticipation of further conflict, exacerbated by inflationary pressures and rising oil prices. Meanwhile, since the ceasefire was established, the euro climbed by 1.8% to $1.17255, and sterling advanced by 2% to $1.346 this week. Risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars rebounded, showing gains of nearly 3% against the dollar.

Despite the stopgap nature of the truce, markets remain optimistic. Marc Chandler, the chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, emphasized the significance of the ceasefire in altering market sentiment. However, hopes hang on the anticipated U.S.-Iran peace talks in Islamabad. Analysts caution that the failure of these discussions could quickly send investors back to the safety of the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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