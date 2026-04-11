Stone Pelting Incident: Vande Bharat Train Damaged

A Vande Bharat train en route from Ernakulam to Bengaluru was targeted in a stone-pelting incident near Parali in the Palakkad district, officials stated on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday around 4.30 pm, causing minor damage to one of the train's windows.

No passengers sustained injuries, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Palakkad. A case has been registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which has commenced a thorough investigation, officials confirmed.

Authorities have not ruled out the involvement of a person who may have been of unsound mind or under the influence of substances. Both GRP and RPF teams are actively working at the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.