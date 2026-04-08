EC Probes Alleged Vote-Buying in Palakkad by BJP Candidate

The Election Commission has launched an inquiry into claims that BJP candidate Sobha Surendran engaged in vote-buying ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls. According to a complaint, an aide from Surendran's campaign allegedly gave money to sway a voter's support in Palakkad.

Following media reports, the district election department promptly dispatched an EC flying squad to investigate. They recorded statements, including from the alleged beneficiary, who denied receiving any money. However, authorities deemed the matter serious enough to warrant a more thorough examination.

The detailed investigation will assess potential violations of electoral codes. Surendran has refuted the accusations, asserting that rival party Congress and a journalist fabricated evidence due to be aired on television. The collected findings will inform the next steps, with input from election observers and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)