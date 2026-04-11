Consumer Discretionary Sector: Navigating Growth Amidst Challenges

The consumer discretionary sector is navigating a landscape of both growth and challenges as it contends with evolving consumer preferences and external pressures, including rising input costs and regulatory demands, according to a research report by brokerage firm Systematix.

Despite strong performances in areas like value apparel retailers and premium brands, margins are under pressure from increased discounting and rising input costs. Additionally, the jewellery sector is experiencing significant growth spurred by gold price inflation and wedding demand, yet may see margins soften due to shifts in the product mix.

Retail expansion continues aggressively across sectors, underpinning strong topline growth but affecting immediate profitability owing to increased operating costs. A shift in consumer behavior favors one-stop shops in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. However, conflicts in the Middle East pose a risk to consumption and could impact the sustained demand recovery.

The March quarter of FY 2025-26 showed growth in value apparel, premium fashion, and jewellery sectors. Meanwhile, the alco-beverages segment saw mixed results, with some sub-sectors outperforming others, and the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector showing signs of recovery but facing margin pressures.

Key challenges moving forward include escalating input costs in materials like polyester, regulatory issues in the alco-beverage sector, and demand volatility in the QSR sector. Nonetheless, growth opportunities remain in deepening penetration into smaller towns and cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)