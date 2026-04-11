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Tense Talks: U.S. and Iran Meet in Pakistan Amid Hormuz Dispute

The U.S. and Iran engaged in high-level negotiations in Pakistan, marking their highest interaction in decades, aiming to resolve the six-week conflict over the Strait of Hormuz. These historic talks occurred amidst conflicting reports, disputed progress, and global concerns over energy supply disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:24 IST
Tense Talks: U.S. and Iran Meet in Pakistan Amid Hormuz Dispute
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The United States and Iran embarked on their highest-level discussions in decades, meeting in Pakistan to resolve the ongoing six-week conflict over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This historic negotiation comes amid President Donald Trump's announcement of military actions in the waterway, a vital transit point for global energy supplies.

The talks, which witnessed participation from top officials including U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, aimed to address contentious issues such as control over the strait, release of frozen assets, and war reparations. Despite these efforts, the negotiations hit a stalemate, leaving the status of the strait unresolved.

As conflicting reports and mutual distrust permeate both nations, the outcome of the talks remains uncertain. The situation has caused global oil prices to surge, with the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz anticipated to have long-lasting economic impacts. Islamabad's role as a mediator marks a significant diplomatic achievement, highlighting Pakistan's rising international standing.

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