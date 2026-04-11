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Historic Voyage: Jag Vikram Sails Through the Strait of Hormuz

The India-flagged LPG tanker, Jag Vikram, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. This significant transit highlights the crucial energy corridor's reopening, which is vital for India, a major energy importer. Amid regional tensions, India's maritime operations remain coordinated and efficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:30 IST
Historic Voyage: Jag Vikram Sails Through the Strait of Hormuz
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark moment, the India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Jag Vikram, navigated through the strategic Strait of Hormuz following a temporary ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

This marks the first instance of an Indian vessel making this crucial transit since the ceasefire was declared, underlining the significance of the passage for India's energy security.

Owned by Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping Company, Jag Vikram's movement underscores India's dependency on this vital trade route, with concerted governmental efforts ensuring uninterrupted maritime operations amid regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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