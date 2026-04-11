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Tragic Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Two Lives Lost

Two individuals traveling in a pickup jeep were killed early Saturday in a crash involving a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway near Nuh district. The truck driver fled the scene, and the police have registered an FIR. The deceased have been identified and their families informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:14 IST
Tragic Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Two Lives Lost
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, two individuals lost their lives when the speeding pickup jeep they were traveling in collided with a truck. The accident took place in Nuh district near Jhimrawat village around 4:30 am on Saturday, police reported.

Upon receiving the distress call, authorities swiftly responded to the scene, where they found both vehicles severely damaged and the truck driver had fled. The victims, Soraj Keer and Hemraj Mehra, hailed from Rajasthan's Tonk district. A crane was used to clear the wreckage from the road.

The bodies were transported to Al-Afia Hospital for post-mortem examinations, and an FIR has been filed against the absconding truck driver. Nikhil Kumar, the Pingwan Station House Officer, assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect and bring justice to the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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