Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision in Bihar: Condolences Pour In
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences following a devastating multi-vehicle accident in Bihar that claimed 13 lives and injured 30 others. The incident involved a bus, a truck, and a pickup van. Murmu extended prayers for the injured and sympathized with the bereaved families through a heartfelt post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 00:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, at least 13 people lost their lives, and 30 others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar district.
The accident, which involved a bus, a truck, and a pickup van, occurred on Saturday evening, prompting an outpouring of condolences.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for the injured in an emotional post on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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