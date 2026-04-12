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Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision in Bihar: Condolences Pour In

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences following a devastating multi-vehicle accident in Bihar that claimed 13 lives and injured 30 others. The incident involved a bus, a truck, and a pickup van. Murmu extended prayers for the injured and sympathized with the bereaved families through a heartfelt post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 00:05 IST
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision in Bihar: Condolences Pour In
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  • India

In a tragic incident, at least 13 people lost their lives, and 30 others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar district.

The accident, which involved a bus, a truck, and a pickup van, occurred on Saturday evening, prompting an outpouring of condolences.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for the injured in an emotional post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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