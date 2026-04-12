Tragic Multi-Vehicle Collision in Bihar: Condolences Pour In

In a tragic incident, at least 13 people lost their lives, and 30 others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar district.

The accident, which involved a bus, a truck, and a pickup van, occurred on Saturday evening, prompting an outpouring of condolences.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and wished a swift recovery for the injured in an emotional post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)