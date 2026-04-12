BOJ Policy Shift: A Yen Strategy Amid Rising Inflation
Japan's trade minister and BOJ officials discuss monetary policy as a measure to strengthen the yen, aiming to tackle inflation spurred by the Iran war. Economist Hideo Kumano suggests a 10-15% yen appreciation to curb rising costs. Markets anticipate a potential interest rate hike.
- Country:
- Japan
Amid escalating inflation concerns, Japan's trade minister suggested that adjusting the Bank of Japan's monetary policy could provide a solution. The strategy involves boosting the yen to offset inflation impacts exacerbated by the ongoing Iran war.
On a public NHK broadcast, Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, proposed strengthening the yen by 10-15% to ease price rises, particularly on essential commodities like food. Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa acknowledged the merits of this suggestion, aligning with the BOJ's nearing 2% inflation target.
As markets project a 60% likelihood of an interest rate hike, BOJ's Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino emphasized the importance of monitoring the economic effects of the Middle East conflict, with a focus on preventing stagflation.
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