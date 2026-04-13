Lavrov's Diplomatic Mission: Bolstering Sino-Russian Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to land in Beijing on Tuesday for crucial discussions with Chinese leaders regarding the West Asia conflict and the U.S.-enforced blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This visit arrives at a juncture of intensified global energy insecurity.

The visit, at the behest of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to block the Strait, aiming to sever Iran's oil export routes to China and beyond. The Sino-Russian alliance, underscored by leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin as a 'no limits partnership,' remains steadfast, especially concerning strategic and military engagements with Iran.

China's continued import of Iranian oil, in defiance of U.S. sanctions, and Lavrov's visit underscore the prolonged economic repercussions for Beijing. This diplomatic engagement will focus on reinforcing bilateral relations, strategic coordination, and addressing pressing international issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)