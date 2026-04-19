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Union Minister Accuses Congress of Betraying Women's Rights

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of betraying women's rights by opposing amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill. He highlighted the party's historical undermining of women's rights, including the Shah Bano case, and alleged misinformation about parliamentary seat allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:19 IST
Union Minister Accuses Congress of Betraying Women's Rights
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc of betraying the nation by opposing amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill. Joshi claimed this move, which he says denies justice to women, is part of a longstanding tradition within the Congress.

Addressing the media, Joshi cited the Shah Bano case as evidence of Congress's disregard for women's rights. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano Begum should receive maintenance from her ex-husband. However, Congress overturned this with legislation that restricted Muslim women from seeking maintenance.

The Union Minister also accused Congress of falsely claiming that the Women's Reservation Bill would reduce parliamentary seats in southern states. He urged that the Bill would instead increase overall representation. Joshi also criticized Congress's historical resistance to various reservation measures aimed at upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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