Uttar Pradesh Revamps Minimum Wages Amid Protests

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the minimum wages for workers across various categories, following significant unrest in Noida. The revised wage rates came into effect from April 1, according to officials on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam confirmed that the wage hike decision was sanctioned by a high-powered committee and gained the approval of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late last night. As per the official statement, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad are now entitled to Rs 13,690 monthly, up from Rs 11,313. Semi-skilled workers will earn Rs 15,059, while skilled workers will receive Rs 16,868.

This decision follows large-scale protests by factory workers demanding higher wages and improved working conditions, which turned violent in parts of Noida. The government is addressing industrial discord through dialogue with employers and examining further measures to meet workers' concerns. Amid these developments, reports of a uniform minimum wage of Rs 20,000 were dismissed as false by the state, emphasizing that the national 'floor wage' process is still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)