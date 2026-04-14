MP Calls for Fairer Airfares on Hyderabad-Tirupati Route
YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy urges the Centre to lower high airfares on the Hyderabad-Tirupati route, citing a demand and supply mismatch. In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, he highlights the route's heavy passenger traffic and calls for rationalized tariffs and increased flight frequency.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy has urged the Central Government to address the issue of exorbitant airfares on the Hyderabad-Tirupati route. Despite strong passenger demand, the pricing remains high, impacting pilgrims and families visiting the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.
In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Gurumoorthy emphasized that airfares between Hyderabad and Tirupati are disproportionately high compared to other major routes. He expressed concern over the reduced capacity due to smaller aircraft which, in turn, has spiked ticket prices.
Highlighting the government's aim under the UDAN scheme to make air travel affordable, Gurumoorthy requested intervention to rationalize tariffs, increase flight frequency, and better balance supply with demand, ensuring that air travel is affordable for all.
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